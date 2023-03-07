BigCommerce Launches BOPIS

E-commerce platform provider BigCommerce has launched Buy Online Pick Up In Store (BOPIS), also known as Click & Collect.

BigCommerce's BOPIS offering includes APIs for managing inventory, pickup, checkout, storefront, orders, and catalogs.

"To stay competitive and grow, brands need to meet their customers where they are and make it easy for them to purchase and pick up their items," said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president of marketing at BigCommerce, in a statement. "With this latest evolution of our omnichannel offering, BigCommerce makes it easy for merchants to offer BOPIS to their customers and coordinate orders and inventories across branded sites, social, search, marketplace, and brick-and-mortar channels all through the BigCommerce platform."