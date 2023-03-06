Microsoft Adds AI to Dynamics 365 and Power Platform

Microsoft today introduced artificial intelligence capabilities across its enterprise applications portfolio with the launch of Dynamics 365 Copilot and next-generation AI features for Power Virtual Agents and AI Builder, enabled by Azure OpenAI Service.

The new Dynamics 365 Copilot provides interactive, AI-powered assistance for Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales, Dynamics 365 Marketing and Customer Insights, Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics 365 Customer Service, and the Microsoft Supply Chain Center.

Viva Sales generates content suggestions based on customer emails, such as a reply to an inquiry or a request for a proposal, complete with data specifically relevant to the recipient, such as pricing, promotions, and deadlines. With this update, users can now create customizable emails. A new feedback mechanism allows sellers to rate the AI-generated content with a thumbs up or thumbs down and refine generated results by providing a new prompt that creates an updated response that builds on the previously suggested draft and new context. Additionally, new conversation intelligence provides automated summaries of key topics, issues, and concerns discussed during sales meetings.

With Copilot in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Service, agents can access 24/7 AI-powered assistance to help find resources to resolve issues, handle cases, and automate time-consuming tasks. Agents can craft a draft email or chat response. Copilot understands the context based on the current live conversation; identifies relevant information from trusted websites and internal documents, including knowledgebase articles and previously resolved cases; and crafts a response that the agent can review and send to the customer. Using conversational chat experience, agents can ask Copilot to help diagnose more complex customer issues, discover resolutions, and summarize draft responses with the right tone to the customer.

With Copilot in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Insights and Marketing, marketers can ask questions using natural language to explore, analyze, and understand customer segment sizes and preferences.

Query assist, a Copilot capability now in Dynamics 365 Marketing, uses Azure OpenAI Service to save time creating or enhancing segments. Marketers can describe the target audience characteristics by typing a segment description.

Content ideas, another Copilot feature in Dynamics 365 Marketing, turns topics into suggested copy. Marketers can prompt Copilot with up to five key points to get across in the email. The content ideas capability uses Azure OpenAI Service to generate a set of text suggestion, analyze the organization's emails and internet sources to increase the relevance of generated ideas.

Copilot in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central helps small and mid-sized businesses bring new products to market faster by producing AI-generated product descriptions and publishing the new product descriptions to their Shopify stores with just a few clicks.

The additions in Power Platform feed off the GPT capabilities Microsoft added within Power Apps in 2021. Today, Power Platform is bringing new generative AI features in Power Virtual Agents and AI Builder to create a more intuitive, iterative experience for developers.

With the new Power Virtual Agents conversation booster, developers point their bots to company-specific resources, like company website or an internal knowledge base, and& it can start to answer questions in minutes, right out of box.

This "unlocks new use cases for bots which may have been difficult to justify due to the expected build time and cost. With the bot now able to search, summarize, and moderate answers at speed, with just a URL and no additional development, you can quickly create bots to help resolve repetitive queries for your customers and internal functions, like human resources, IT, operations, and more," said Richard Riley, general manager of Power Platform product marketing at Microsoft, in a blog post.

The new AI Builder capabilities bring Azure OpenAI Service to its interface, enabling developers to use a new low-code generative AI model and templates with Power Automate and Power Apps.