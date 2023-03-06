HubSpot Launches ChatSpot.ai and Content Assistant

HubSpot today launched ChatSpot.ai and a content assistant two new tools powered by artificial intelligence to help companies connect with their audiences.

ChatSpot.ai helps HubSpot customers complete a variety of tasks using a natural language chat interface. The tool helps users add contacts and companies to HubSpot CRM; create custom reports related to marketing, sales, and customer service; and draft sales emails personalized to recipients.

Content assistant helps marketing and sales teams ideate, create, and share content. It can suggest blog titles related to a product or service and then generate a complete blog post outline for that title; write content for blog posts, landing pages, website pages, sales and marketing emails, and knowledge base articles; and streamline content marketing workflows into one place.

"We are experiencing a step-function change in the way people work. At HubSpot, our goal is to help companies connect more deeply with their customers. Our new AI-powered content assistant helps them create quality content faster and easier, to better serve their customers," said Andy Pitre, executive vice president of product at HubSpot, in a statement. "Advances in AI also have the potential to change the way people use and interact with software. We're excited to launch ChatSpot.ai to experiment with how we can make our software even easier to use, and we're inviting our customers to come along with us as we learn together."

Content assistant and ChatSpot.ai builds on HubSpot's earlier investments in AI, including conversation intelligence, data quality tooling, data enrichment, predictive AI, content optimization, and more, and are powered by systems from OpenAI.