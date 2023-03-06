Databook Unveils Strategic Relationship Management (SRM) Platform

Databook today unveiled its Strategic Relationship Management (SRM) platform to enable sellers to create, manage, and maintain strategic relationships at scale.

With Databook SRM, any seller can interpret complex financial data and market insights to auto-generate strategic account plans, sales materials, and narratives that speak to executive buyers and align around customer priorities and urgent needs.

Databook also announced Strategy Builder, an application that guides sellers through prompts and suggestions to generate dynamic opportunity roadmaps based on top-line financial metrics, management intent, key buyers, and use cases with scored fit. With Strategy Builder, teams can create, track, and iterate sales opportunities and track associated estimated value in one place. Account opportunities are automatically updated to changes in real time.

Databook's SRM Platform leverages advanced artificial intelligence and natural language processing to comb through billions of financial and market data signals across more than 2 million corporate disclosures, earnings transcripts, investor presentations, executive profiles, news reports, and more. AI + Insights Clusters provide curated analysis of signals using large language models (LLM), semantic search, and more to identify account context. A Business Value Graph develops a unique account and buyer profile based on a trained model that understands how enterprise purchases are made, including strategic priorities, peer benchmarking, financial case for change, and forecast achievability. Databook AI automatically maps insights against sellers' products, use cases, case studies, ROI models, and prior wins in milliseconds to create dynamic go-to-market strategies. Strategies are instantly actionable in a wide variety of applications, including the new Strategy Builder, as well as auto-generated sales decks, synthetic briefings, emails, and more.