Yext Launches Content Generation

Yext has added Content Generation to its Knowledge Graph product as part of its Spring 2023 Release.

Yext Content Generation uses multiple large language models, including GPT-3, and existing information from companies' Knowledge Graphs to automatically generate and suggest rich, business-specific content that is on-brand and aligned with writing styles or patterns found throughout their content libraries. Yext customers can use these features to create descriptions, blog posts, biographies, FAQs, and more. As an added layer of quality control, organizations can use Yext's Suggestions workflow to review and approve new content as it gets created.

"Content is king in any digital experience. We've seen time and time again that the more content you have, the better you perform across search engines, websites, mobile apps, and other digital touchpoints. However, many teams lack the in-house resources to produce high-quality content at scale," said Marc Ferrentino, president and chief operating officer of Yext, in a statement. "We set out to solve this problem for our customers. With Content Generation, organizations can leverage the latest generative AI to dramatically increase their teams' efficiency and content output while enriching digital experiences wherever users engage with their businesses online."

One beta customer, Surefire Local, has been using Content Generation in the Knowledge Graph to create long-form content for its small business clients.