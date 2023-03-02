Vonage Adds AI to Video API

Vonage, a cloud communications provider, has added artificial intelligence-powered enhancements to its Video API for increased accessibility and automated, real-time media processing to optimize video engagement.

Vonage's enhancements to its Video API empower businesses to add AI-powered capabilities for real-time connections with customers with smarter video interactions that can be embedded into their existing applications, including the following:

Audio Connector: Natively connect to any AI service provider for processing/analyzing audio streams from live video sessions, including speech recognition and other purpose-built engines to enable live captions, automated transcripts, translations, electronic health records (EHR), indexing, media intelligence, and more.

Media Processor: Apply machine learning transformers to real-time video to block, highlight, or track specific video and audio elements, such as blur and background filters, focus on speaker, and noise suppression; increasing customer focus and engagement by minimizing distraction and the sharing of personal information, such as location and setting. Additionally, Media Processor cloud-based services can be enabled for users on web and mobile browsers, as well as natively on mobile devices.

Vonage has also added end-to-end encryption to the Vonage Video API. Vonage Video API End-to-End Encryption provides encrypted video sessions that scale for multiparty applications across the entire media path, from client-to-client, and are not accessible by other servers.