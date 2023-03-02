Qualtrics Launches Retail Banking Accelerator

Qualtrics has launched the Retail Banking Accelerator to help financial services organizations adopt the Qualtrics Foundational Customer Experience (CX) solution.

By providing implementation at a fixed cost, the new solution enables retail banks and credit unions to set up CX improvement projects. Deep insights combined with automated workflows and actions help users respond to customer feedback at scale. Continually updated benchmarks will allow financial institutions to compare themselves to their peers and to measure their success on customer satisfaction, trust, and other factors that drive customer experience.

The Retail Banking Accelerator also help banks understand how they are serving their customers. With pre-built survey templates, dashboards, analytics, and workflows specifically tailored for retail banks and credit unions, the accelerator helps analyze customer feedback and identify areas of improvement that will have the most impact on customers.