ON24 Unveils AI Engine

ON24, providers of a digital engagement platform that drives pipeline and revenue growth, today launched an artificial intelligence engine to generate content, scale personalized experiences, orchestrate actions, analyze audience behavior, and surface prospect buying intent.

Built on ON24's first-party digital engagement data, the ON24 AI engine uses millions of human interactions gathered from more than a decade of digital experiences.

"In today's digital-first world, the companies with the best B2B buying experiences will win. AI has tremendous potential to transform digital marketing and selling but only if the human aspect is maintained," said Sharat Sharan, co-founder and CEO of ON24, in a statement. "Our vision is to bring AI together with human engagement to help businesses cost-effectively grow pipeline and revenue without losing their brand's unique differentiation."

Leveraging the latest in generative AI techniques and fine-tuned for B2B sales and marketing, the ON24 AI engine helps companies do the following:

Scale and optimize promotional content, including program titles, abstracts, and emails, with an embedded generative AI tool;

Augment live experiences with an AI-driven chatbot for frequently asked technical questions by audiences;

Deliver dynamically personalized content recommendations based on real-time prospect behavior;

Enable sales to act on prospects' unique topical interests with a Business Interest Cloud report; and

Surface immediate audience feedback from live experiences with a Key Moments report, providing marketers with deep links to promote more targeted experiences.