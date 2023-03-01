-->
  • March 1, 2023

Language I/O Adds Naver Papago to its Translation Options

Language I/O, a provider of multilingual customer support technology, has integrated with Naver Papago, making it the sixth machine translation engine used by Language I/O to power customer support translations.

Naver Papago's machine translation engine supports Korean and simplified Chinese for real-time customer communications.

"At Language I/O, we are committed to actively improving our ability to translate non-European languages," said Language I/O Vice President of Product Chris Jacob in a statement. "Papago represents a significant improvement in our support for Asia Pacific languages and enhances our capability to offer high-quality translation engines for all of the world's spoken languages."

Language I/O currently provides accurate translations in more than 150 languages across chat, email, articles, and social support channels.

