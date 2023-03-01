RampedUp Joins Openprise Connect 

RampedUp is now a member of the Openprise Connect partner program, enabling Openprise customers to tap into RampedUp's database of more than 700 million contacts to enrich their customer data and keep their datasets clean.

"RampedUp is an important partner for us, and we're excited to have them as part of our expanding Openprise Connect program," said Ed King, CEO and founder of Openprise, in a statement. "Giving our customers the ability to connect directly to key decision makers is a key part of increasing RevOps ROI in 2023."

"We're thrilled to partner with Openprise," said Scott Miller, CEO and co-founder of RampedUp, in a statement. "This opportunity allows us to connect more sellers and marketers to data that can actually change the game for them."