Pega Adds Generative AI to Infinity Platform
Pegasystems is adding generative artificial intelligence capabilities across Pega Infinity, its low-code platform to drive personalized engagement, streamlined service, and optimized workflows at scale.
Powered by generative AI models like those behind OpenAI's ChatGPT, Pega is blending generative AI with enterprise governance so users can complete tasks using simple natural language prompts.
By integrating Pega Infinity with generative AI and Pega's AI decisioning and workflow automation capabilities, Pega plans to make generative AI available for use cases such as the following:
- Application development: A developer can ask App Studio to create an application for a home loan, for example, and then select from a list of suggested auto-generated stages and workflow steps
- 1:1 customer engagement: A marketer may ask Pega Customer Decision Hub to refine a mortgage refinance offer to better interest a millennial audience.
- Operational insight: A manager may ask Pega to generate a chart from operational data to show all orders placed by state, by month.
Pega's generative AI incorporates auditing and human approval. IT managers will be able to integrate client-specific generative AI APIs into Pega Infinity and centrally manage licenses and controls. Pega will allow for all AI-generated text to be reviewed, edited, and approved by authorized staff
"The world has been captivated by the endless possibilities of generative AI, and now Pega is working on unlocking generative AI's potential for widespread use in the enterprise with the upcoming launch of Pega Infinity '23," said Kerim Akgonul, chief product officer of Pega, in a statement. "These capabilities will enhance our existing AI and automation capabilities in new ways we have only begun to explore. By combining generative AI and Pega, our clients will be able to dramatically accelerate their path to digital transformation."