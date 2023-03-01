Pega Adds Generative AI to Infinity Platform

Pegasystems is adding generative artificial intelligence capabilities across Pega Infinity, its low-code platform to drive personalized engagement, streamlined service, and optimized workflows at scale.

Powered by generative AI models like those behind OpenAI's ChatGPT, Pega is blending generative AI with enterprise governance so users can complete tasks using simple natural language prompts.

By integrating Pega Infinity with generative AI and Pega's AI decisioning and workflow automation capabilities, Pega plans to make generative AI available for use cases such as the following:

Application development: A developer can ask App Studio to create an application for a home loan, for example, and then select from a list of suggested auto-generated stages and workflow steps

1:1 customer engagement: A marketer may ask Pega Customer Decision Hub to refine a mortgage refinance offer to better interest a millennial audience.

Operational insight: A manager may ask Pega to generate a chart from operational data to show all orders placed by state, by month.

Pega's generative AI incorporates auditing and human approval. IT managers will be able to integrate client-specific generative AI APIs into Pega Infinity and centrally manage licenses and controls. Pega will allow for all AI-generated text to be reviewed, edited, and approved by authorized staff