Zendesk Launches Proactive Messages

Zendesk today released Proactive Messages to help companies reach out to customers on messaging channels for proactive support, custom greetings, guided onboarding, company announcements, and targeted messages based on user events and past interactions.

"CX leaders are balancing the cost of providing good service with the reality of high customer expectations," said Jon Aniano, senior vice president of product for CRM applications at Zendesk, in a statement. "By adopting a solution of self-service, automation, and agent assistance, customers get immediate answers while agents can focus on more complex tasks. Zendesk comes pre-configured, so it is easy for admins to schedule when and how often messages will be sent from an agent or bot."

Zendesk has also made messaging available to more companies by adding Sunshine Conversations to all customers using the Zendesk Suite