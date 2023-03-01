ChurnZero Partners with Northpass for Customer Education
ChurnZero, a customer success platform provider, has partnered with Northpass, providers of a digital customer education platform, to enable customer success teams to manage and own customer education.
ChurnZero will offer the Northpass learning platform as part of its product platform. CS teams can now create scalable learning experiences in Northpass while using ChurnZero to segment, automate, and drive course enrollment. ChurnZero users can create libraries of interactive, training content on the Northpass platform and let customers self-select individual trainings or learn through curated courses.
Within the ChurnZero platform, CS teams can provision customer contacts as Northpass learners, using segmentation to determine each customer's courses based on roles and lifecycle stages. CS teams can automate Northpass course enrollment with ChurnZero behavioral and usage data, guide customers through their courses with automated steps, and measure learners’ success in their ChurnZero dashboard.
"Customer education is a critical part of the customer journey and should be managed by customer success teams who have a deep understanding of their customers' learning and training needs," said Allison Tiscornia, chief customer officer of ChurnZero, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with Northpass, an industry leader in delivering intuitive, curated learning experiences, to enable customer success teams to own and seamlessly manage the customer education experience."
"Every customer success team wants to elevate the customer experience and scale operations," said Steve Cornwell, founder and CEO of Northpass, in a statement. "The ChurnZero-Northpass partnership enables both outcomes. Customer success teams can automatically equip customers with modern digital education experiences, resulting in more effective training reaching far more customers. Additionally, this integration frees customer success managers from routine training tasks so they can focus on driving higher renewals and more expansion opportunities."