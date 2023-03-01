ChurnZero Partners with Northpass for Customer Education

ChurnZero, a customer success platform provider, has partnered with Northpass, providers of a digital customer education platform, to enable customer success teams to manage and own customer education.

ChurnZero will offer the Northpass learning platform as part of its product platform. CS teams can now create scalable learning experiences in Northpass while using ChurnZero to segment, automate, and drive course enrollment. ChurnZero users can create libraries of interactive, training content on the Northpass platform and let customers self-select individual trainings or learn through curated courses.

Within the ChurnZero platform, CS teams can provision customer contacts as Northpass learners, using segmentation to determine each customer's courses based on roles and lifecycle stages. CS teams can automate Northpass course enrollment with ChurnZero behavioral and usage data, guide customers through their courses with automated steps, and measure learners’ success in their ChurnZero dashboard.