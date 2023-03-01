LiveRamp Partners with Adobe, Expands Collaboration Capabilities

LiveRamp, a data collaboration platform provider, is integrating its people-based identifier, RampID, with Adobe's Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP), part of Adobe Experience Cloud.

Through a new LiveRamp app available in Adobe Exchange, marketers will be able to activate their customer data on RampID via downstream activation partners,

Marketers working with Adobe Real-Time CDP and LiveRamp can benefit from a more seamless process across the ecosystem. They can activate their first-party data across partners and platforms from Adobe Real-Time CDP. Furthermore, the integration enables marketers to connect their first-party data with RampID.

"Marketers are quickly realizing the benefits of their data and identity strategies and want to easily activate their data on the many different platforms they're working with," said Travis Clinger, senior vice president of activations and addressability at LiveRamp, in a statement."By partnering with Adobe, we're reducing the process to leveraging RampID to mere clicks, enabling marketers to activate direct-to-destination and giving them simplified activation with immediate scale." "The shift toward first-party data strategies is in full swing, and more and more marketers are turning to Adobe Experience Platform and Real-Time CDP to manage and segment the data, deliver 1:1 personalized experiences to their customers based on real-time behavioral data across channel," said Anjul Bhambhri, senior vice president of Adobe Experience Cloud, in a statement. "Unlocking RampID for our marketers enables them to improve the marketing personalization by finding the authenticated, privacy-safe audiences they want across all major digital platforms and nearly every top publisher."

LiveRamp also this week introduced a module for privacy-safe, multiparty collaboration to unlock cross-screen measurement and more on its Data Collaboration platform. The solution is designed for users to collaborate with partners across channels, giving exclusive access to more partner datasets so all parties can increase revenue and enhance customer experiences while maintaining control over their data.