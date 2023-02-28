LinkedIn Adds Five Features to Sales Navigator

LinkedIn today unveiled the five new features that it is adding to Sales Navigator as part of its latest quarterly updates to help sales professionals better understand their buyers, identify the right connections, and deliver unique insights to plan their next steps.

The first feature is Relationship Explorer, which uncovers the top hidden allies and supporters at accounts, based on target buyer personas that the salesperson creates.

With the new Sales Navigator Personas feature, reps can tailor experiences around attributes of target individuals, such as job title and function, and hone efforts on ideal buyers.

With a few clicks, reps can now define target personas, which will be highlighted on the homepage, in Search, in Relationship Explorer, and on Account Pages. With this feature, reps can also see accurate demographic insights around whether the persona is growing or shrinking at a particular account.

This latest version of Sales Navigator also includes improved buyer intent capabilities. An update to the LinkedIn-Powered Buyer Intent capability launched last quarter, it offers the following new features:

Product Category Intent, a dataset from Sales Navigator thsat will allow sellers to find the buyers who are likely searching for a product like theirs and better understand which specific product category is of interest. This will also be brought into Search in the form of a new filter.

Additional Buyer Intent Activities on Account Pages and on the Buyer Intent Account Dashboard based on LinkedIn ad engagement, InMail acceptance for colleagues, company LinkedIn Page visits, and LinkedIn profile visits to colleagues and leadership.

Sales Navigator also comes with improved search capabilities, with new features that let users filter by account lists. New spotlight filters can surface past customers, past colleagues, leads connected to the execs at their companies, and leads who recently viewed their profiles.

Lastly, LinkedIn improved the CRM Auto-Save capabilities in Sales Navigator, to help reps manage and customize their book of business directly in Sales Navigator by providing a view of all assigned accounts in the CRM system. It includes the Editable My CRM Account List, which offers a button to remove accounts that might have been pulled in from CRM that reps no longer want to see in their Sales Navigator My CRM list; and customizable settings that let users select the rules that dictate which accounts from their CRM will appear in the My CRM Accounts list.