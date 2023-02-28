Factoreal Introduces Omnichannel Chatbot

Factoreal, providers of a customer engagement platform for marketers, today launched Omnichannel Chatbot to ensure businesses maintain an open channel to their customer base.

The new capability helps companies build chatbots for SMS, WhatsApp, and websites and provides users with unlimited chats and unlimited users. Key features include the following:

Contextual responses with the help of natural language processing (NLP);

Built-in intelligence for human hand-over in case of complex conversations;

Interactive user inteface; and

FAQs-trained to handle questions and interactions.