Factoreal Introduces Omnichannel Chatbot
Factoreal, providers of a customer engagement platform for marketers, today launched Omnichannel Chatbot to ensure businesses maintain an open channel to their customer base.
The new capability helps companies build chatbots for SMS, WhatsApp, and websites and provides users with unlimited chats and unlimited users. Key features include the following:
- Contextual responses with the help of natural language processing (NLP);
- Built-in intelligence for human hand-over in case of complex conversations;
- Interactive user inteface; and
- FAQs-trained to handle questions and interactions.
"Consumers today have high expectations of the organizations they buy from. They expect businesses to be always on and start from where they left off. Unfortunately, it's been tough for businesses to meet those expectations, especially with disparate tools that aren't integrated," said Aditya Dhruva, founder and CEO of Factoreal, in a statement. "Factoreal Omnichannel Conversations solves this problem by providing organizations with a unified chatbot builder across all communication channels. This helps ensure that every interaction an organization has with its customers is contextual and, ultimately, delightful."
Factoreal Introduces SMS Marketing Channel
13 May 2021
Factoreal has added an SMS marketing channel to its suite of marketer-focused automation features.
Factoreal Adds WhatsApp Business to Its Marketing Platform
22 Oct 2021
Factoreal users can now communicate with customers through WhatsApp Business messaging.
Factoreal's New Features Let Companies Customize Email and WhatsApp Outreach
01 Jun 2022
Factoreal has added WhatsApp for Commerce and Dynamic Content Blocks to its marketing platform.