Ad Insertion Platform Partners with Tiledmedia

Ad Insertion Platform and Tiledmedia are partnering to give broadcasters, rightsholders, and content owners an automated way to deliver non-intrusive overlay ads into the video content of video-on-demand and free ad-supported streaming TV.

The combined technology displays when ad markers are detected, which ads should be selected for the segments of the video stream while the users are contextually targeted to increase engagement. Users can keep watching their content while a suitable ad appears in a corner of the screen or on a configurable customer location thanks to Tiledmedia's Multiview technology.

The insertion workflow is automated via the Ad Insertion Platform's SSAI technology, both for on-demand and live video.