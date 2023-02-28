SambaNova Launches SambaNova Suite with Generative AI

SambaNova Systems, a generative artificial intelligence provider, today launched the SambaNova Suite, a collection of generative AI models for businesses.

"For enterprises to continue to be competitive in almost any arena, they will need their own foundation model with generative AI capabilities. The new SambaNova Suite snaps into existing workflows and applications in a secure way to enable rapid adoption of generative AI across the enterprise," said Marshall Choy, senior vice president of product at SambaNova Systems, in a statement.

SambaNova Suite provides both open-source models and models pre-trained by SambaNova, such as SambaNova's GPT offering, all of which can be fine-tuned on company data. The SambaNova Suite is accessible through APIs and integrates with existing business processes.