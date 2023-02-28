Informatica Launches Cloud Data Integration-Free and PayGo

Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management provider, today launched Informatica Cloud Data Integration-Free and PayGo, a free cloud data loading, integration, and ETL/ELT service.

Informatica Cloud Data Integration-Free and PayGo allows data practitioners and marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams to build data pipelines within minutes. It supports all major data warehouses/lake solutions, including Amazon Redshift, Azure Synapse, Databricks Delta Lake, Google BigQuery, and Snowflake.

"We are redefining the data integration market by making it free, easy to use, and accessible to everyone. Organizations face the challenge of ingesting huge volumes of data from disparate sources and then making sense of that information. There is a clear need for no-setup and no-code SaaS data integration tools that are free and pay-as-you-go to quickly get started serving both business-focused data engineers and non-technical business users and analysts," said Jitesh Ghai, chief product officer of Informatica, in a statement. "By giving business and non-technical users access to simple, cost-optimized data integration solutions, organizations can bring the power of data to the masses."

"The ability to harness the power of data is a valuable competitive advantage. Having the right data integration platform enables a data foundation that drives agility, insights, and innovation for superior business results. The new Cloud Data Integration (CDI)-Free and PayGo products lower the barriers to get started with data integration. These new products will open the door for more data professionals, including tech-savvy business users, to leverage best-in-class data integration tools from Informatica," said Chris Eldredge, vice president of data office at Paycor, in a statement.

"Cloud Data Integration (CDI)-Free and PayGo are launchpads that will improve and serve those entering the data integration domain. The tools are intuitive to use and easy to navigate. CDI-Free will empower tech-savvy business users to begin moving their data to the cloud without committing to software costs. Furthermore, the option to scale up to Informatica's enterprise-grade cloud platform minimizes risks from the trial and adoption of these products," Matt Wienke, CEO of Infoverity, said in a statement.