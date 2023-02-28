Aviso Launches AI-Assisted, Rep-Triggered Customer Engagement

Aviso today launched artificial intelligence-assisted, rep-triggered customer engagement capabilities and GPT's functionality to its platform, enabling generative AI to access insights from recorded meetings, revenue and deal lifecycles, and go-to-market datasets to dynamically generate contextualized prompts and personalized email suggestions.

Aviso's AI-Assisted, Rep-Triggered email extends the platform's sales engagement capabilities while collecting email and interaction data to close the loop and make the system smarter. It can be further personalized based on the target's seniority and insights from Aviso's sentiment and emotional analysis to recommend the best possible messaging for the recipient.

It combines generative AI with coaching and next-best action, producing the messages specific to deal and rep maturity, stage, and context dynamically created from data and insights captured within Aviso and federated with external systems. Reps can edit, modify, and control the timing of when messages are sent.