Action IQ Launches Profile API
Action IQ today launched Profile API, expanding its Real-Time Customer Experience (RTCX) module with Atlassian, the company behind coworking software like Jira, Confluence, and Trello. Atlassian uses AIQ's composable CDP to achieve scale and marketer accessibility.
ActionIQ Profile API is designed to power real-time decision-making cases by providing audience information within milliseconds.
Other components of Action IQ's complete RTCX Module are as follows:
- ActionIQ Tag, a way to collect and sort customer data with identity syncing capabilities; and
- ActionIQ Triggers, which accesses historical customer data in real-time to keep customers shopping.
"We have over 90 marketing applications at Atlassian and tons of home-built applications," said Sravan Gupta, senior manager of go-to-market systems at Atlassian, in a statement. "In selecting our first CDP, we didn't fully appreciate two critical things: the solution needed to integrate with all of those systems, and it needed to truly scale. Even if a vendor can handle amazing data volumes, when you throw in a bit of complexity in the data model, things start to break."
