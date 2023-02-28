Action IQ Launches Profile API

Action IQ today launched Profile API, expanding its Real-Time Customer Experience (RTCX) module with Atlassian, the company behind coworking software like Jira, Confluence, and Trello. Atlassian uses AIQ's composable CDP to achieve scale and marketer accessibility.

ActionIQ Profile API is designed to power real-time decision-making cases by providing audience information within milliseconds.

Other components of Action IQ's complete RTCX Module are as follows:

ActionIQ Tag, a way to collect and sort customer data with identity syncing capabilities; and

ActionIQ Triggers, which accesses historical customer data in real-time to keep customers shopping.