OptifiNow Launches OptifiNow Flex Multichannel CRM Platform

Mortgage CRM provider OptifiNow today launched OptifiNow Flex, a version of its CRM platform for multichannel mortgage teams.

OptifiNow Flex unifies the workflows for wholesale, retail, reverse mortgage, recruiting, and more into a single system.

"Over the past few years, we've seen a worrying trend in the mortgage industry," said Linn Cook, vice president of sales at OptifiNow, in a statement. "Lenders are implementing two or even three different CRM systems to satisfy the needs of different sales channels. They want specific tools, integrations, and screens that provide each type of user with an ideal workflow, but they end up with a convoluted tech stack that drains their budgets and resources. Maintaining multiple systems and a complicated IT environment in today's tight business environment is unsustainable."

"Lenders need to streamline their tech stacks and reduce as much redundancy as possible," said John McGee, CEO and president of OptifiNow, in a statement. "Working with multiple vendors had meant shouldering the costs of the same fees and maintenance many times over. OptifiNow Flex lowers IT costs while ensuring your teams still have the workflows in place to succeed."