LiveRamp Enables Identity and Advanced Activation in Snowflake
LiveRamp has expanded its partnership with Snowflake, the data cloud company, to upgrade its product capabilities built natively on Snowflake and increase data connectivity for post-cookie marketing in the cloud.
By building its data activation solutions using Snowflake's Native Application Framework, LiveRamp will allow joint customers to activate hundreds of marketing and media destinations directly from Snowflake.
Companies using Snowflake can now integrate LiveRamp's identity resolution, partner destinations, and audience activation network without leaving Snowflake . Key benefits from the expanded partnership will include the following:
- Accelerated and enhanced identity match and identity resolution services on Snowflake enable marketers to process and unify larger volumes of data from a greater number of sources, including the open web, CRM systems, and customer data p[latforms, and dynamically resolve more data streams while protecting personally identifiable information.
- Audience activation with enhanced accuracy, connectivity, and scale to reach LiveRamp's hundreds of partners across key channels, including connected TV, social platforms, display, retail media, and mobile publishers through LiveRamp's direct integrations and Authenticated Traffic Solution.
- Marketer-specific user interfaces allow all teams to manage audience segments directly in Snowflake.
The next generation of LiveRamp capabilities, delivered via the Powered by Snowflake program, enhances services offered in Snowflake's Media Data Cloud and clean room infrastructure.
"Bringing more of LiveRamp's core capabilities to Snowflake's Media Data Cloud is an important step in progressing our shared commitment to enhance cloud connections for brands and their partners," said Kimberly Bloomston, senior vice president of product at LiveRamp, in a statement. "By introducing LiveRamp activation into Snowflake, brands can extend data connectivity to a whole new realm of partners, wherever they are, and all from within the clients' own Snowflake accounts. Together, LiveRamp and Snowflake are streamlining the ability for brands to extract maximum value from their data, cloud investment, and marketing outcomes, all while protecting consumer privacy."
"This partnership further strengthens Snowflake's Media Data Cloud ecosystem and enables brands and businesses to leverage LiveRamp's identity and activation solutions without data ever leaving their Snowflake environment," said Bill Stratton, global head of media, entertainment, and advertising at Snowflake, in a statement. "We're giving brands and their partners the tools, data, and speed they need to usher in a new era for advertising that is data-driven and privacy-first."