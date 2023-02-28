LiveRamp Enables Identity and Advanced Activation in Snowflake

LiveRamp has expanded its partnership with Snowflake, the data cloud company, to upgrade its product capabilities built natively on Snowflake and increase data connectivity for post-cookie marketing in the cloud.

By building its data activation solutions using Snowflake's Native Application Framework, LiveRamp will allow joint customers to activate hundreds of marketing and media destinations directly from Snowflake.

Companies using Snowflake can now integrate LiveRamp's identity resolution, partner destinations, and audience activation network without leaving Snowflake . Key benefits from the expanded partnership will include the following:

Accelerated and enhanced identity match and identity resolution services on Snowflake enable marketers to process and unify larger volumes of data from a greater number of sources, including the open web, CRM systems, and customer data p[latforms, and dynamically resolve more data streams while protecting personally identifiable information.

Audience activation with enhanced accuracy, connectivity, and scale to reach LiveRamp's hundreds of partners across key channels, including connected TV, social platforms, display, retail media, and mobile publishers through LiveRamp's direct integrations and Authenticated Traffic Solution.

Marketer-specific user interfaces allow all teams to manage audience segments directly in Snowflake.

The next generation of LiveRamp capabilities, delivered via the Powered by Snowflake program, enhances services offered in Snowflake's Media Data Cloud and clean room infrastructure.