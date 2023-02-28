Kaleyra Goes Live on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Kaleyra, a business communications platform provider, has launched its global messaging services on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)

"Our historic relationship with Oracle has been a foundational platform for our collaboration as leaders in the business communications market. Together we have powered billions of interactions with thousands of customers to drive critical, timely customer engagement," said Dario Calogero, Kaleyra's CEO, in a statement. "Kaleyra and Oracle will continue to grow and cement our leadership role in the CPaaS ecosystem, which extends beyond traditional SMS messaging, to deepen our engagement with our customers across key industry verticals and create long-term value for our stakeholders."