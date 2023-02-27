Glassbox Earns Patents for User Privacy and First-Party Data Technology

Glassbox, a provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, has received two U.S. patents for technologies that allow companies to safely analyze and leverage first-party data.

The first patent (#11373001B2) lets users mask end user personal information remotely and in real time. The second patent (#20220191345A1) covers a data compression algorithm that creates efficiency between the client and server, maximizing the amount of data the customer retains while ensuring vital server and bandwidth resources are not wasted.