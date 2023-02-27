Glassbox Earns Patents for User Privacy and First-Party Data Technology
Glassbox, a provider of digital experience analytics for web and mobile applications, has received two U.S. patents for technologies that allow companies to safely analyze and leverage first-party data.
The first patent (#11373001B2) lets users mask end user personal information remotely and in real time. The second patent (#20220191345A1) covers a data compression algorithm that creates efficiency between the client and server, maximizing the amount of data the customer retains while ensuring vital server and bandwidth resources are not wasted.
"Quality first-party data is key for businesses to deliver the digital experience their customers demand and to stay on top of issues and trends happening in their digital ecosystem," said Yaron Gueta, Glassbox's chief technology officer, in a statement. "End users also place a high value on their privacy while wanting a frictionless digital journey. Glassbox values what both our customers and their consumers need. Receiving these patents solidifies us as a leader in not only providing vital first-party data for businesses but also in protecting the privacy of their customers at the same time."