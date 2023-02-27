Amdocs Partners with Microsoft to Introduce Intelligent Customer Engagement Platform
Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has partnered with Microsoft to launch the Customer Engagement Platform, which aims to empower service providers to improve their engagement and end-user experiences and journeys across all channels and applications, streamline business processes, monetize 5G use cases, and accelerate the move to the cloud while leveraging artificial intelligence.
The new platform brings together Amdocs' Commerce and Care suite and Microsoft Cloud solutions, creating a pre-integrated and telco-verticalized solution . The Customer Engagement Platform will be integrated with Amdocs' end-to-end set of solutions, from customer experience to monetization products to network automation, while fully exploiting the capabilities of Dynamics 365, the Microsoft Power Platform, and the Microsoft Cloud.
The platform leverages the full power of the Microsoft Cloud, including intelligent collaborative business applications, sales, customer service and customer insights, an embedded natural language and AI low-code platform, and generative AI experiences and Amdocs' enterprise offerings, such as catalog, CPQ (configure, price, quote) and order management.
"It takes two visionary companies such as Microsoft and Amdocs to come together and create an exceptional customer engagement platform. The platform brings our customers the advantages of technological innovation powered by cloud and AI and deep communications industry experience," said Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs Management's president and CEO, in a statement. "Leveraging Microsoft's world-class business solutions, cloud, and AI with Amdocs' industry-leading platforms, we believe this is the most compelling offering in the market, creating a hyperconnected business linking people, data, and processes across the organization, providing an amazing experience for the end user."
"This new platform offering demonstrates our mutual commitment to industry innovation by helping organizations accelerate the delivery of digital imperatives and realize the benefits of the cloud," said Judson Althoff, Microsoft's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, in a statement. "By combining Amdocs' market-leading telco solutions and deep industry expertise with Microsoft's platform-driven approach and cloud native solutions, we can help advance business transformation for communications service providers around the world while improving the experience for consumer and enterprise customers. We believe there are no limits to what can be done when uniting data silos with industry-leading AI, advanced networks, and integrated collaboration tools."