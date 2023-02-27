Amdocs Partners with Microsoft to Introduce Intelligent Customer Engagement Platform

Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has partnered with Microsoft to launch the Customer Engagement Platform, which aims to empower service providers to improve their engagement and end-user experiences and journeys across all channels and applications, streamline business processes, monetize 5G use cases, and accelerate the move to the cloud while leveraging artificial intelligence.

The new platform brings together Amdocs' Commerce and Care suite and Microsoft Cloud solutions, creating a pre-integrated and telco-verticalized solution . The Customer Engagement Platform will be integrated with Amdocs' end-to-end set of solutions, from customer experience to monetization products to network automation, while fully exploiting the capabilities of Dynamics 365, the Microsoft Power Platform, and the Microsoft Cloud.

The platform leverages the full power of the Microsoft Cloud, including intelligent collaborative business applications, sales, customer service and customer insights, an embedded natural language and AI low-code platform, and generative AI experiences and Amdocs' enterprise offerings, such as catalog, CPQ (configure, price, quote) and order management.