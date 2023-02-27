Birdzi and LOC Software Integrate

Birdzi, provider of acustomer intelligence and engagement ecosystem for the supermarket industry, is partnering with LOC Software, a retail software firm to offer enhanced digital coupon redemption and rewards capabilities powered by real-time transaction data.

The partnership will integrate Birdzi's VISPER 2.0 solution designed to automate the weekly ad circular with LOC Software to provide real-time transaction data that informs automatic coupon selection that's specific to the needs of each individual shopper.

"We're always looking for new ways to support our customers to the best of our abilities, and partnering with other exceptional companies like LOC Software has allowed us to do just that," said Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder of Birdzi, in a statement. "Our partner ecosystem has grown tremendously in the last few years, and these developments have empowered our customers to implement true personalization and better provide for their loyal shoppers." "Across the industry, grocers have a wealth of untapped customer data," said Guy Leger, vice president of sales and marketing at LOC Software, in a statement. "This strategic implementation with Birdzi helps grocers take hold of their transaction data and analytics in our solutions and apply this information to customer outreach and promotions."

This joint solution has already been rolled out by Strack & Van Til, an Indiana-based grocer.