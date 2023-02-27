Typeface Launches with a Generative AI Application

Typeface is emerging from stealth with a generative artificial intelligence application for content creation across marketing, advertising, customer support, sales, HR, and more.

Features of the new platform include the following:

A multimodal content hub where users can upload visual assets, style guides, messaging, and more.

Affinity AI that self-learns and customizes creations to each companies' voice and audiences across all digital media and use cases.

Self-serve workflows and templates for blog posts, creative briefs, social media ads, landing pages, job posts, and more.

Enterprise-grade security and compliance to implement governance policies, asset control, and brand ownership.