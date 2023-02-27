Typeface Launches with a Generative AI Application
Typeface is emerging from stealth with a generative artificial intelligence application for content creation across marketing, advertising, customer support, sales, HR, and more.
Features of the new platform include the following:
- A multimodal content hub where users can upload visual assets, style guides, messaging, and more.
- Affinity AI that self-learns and customizes creations to each companies' voice and audiences across all digital media and use cases.
- Self-serve workflows and templates for blog posts, creative briefs, social media ads, landing pages, job posts, and more.
- Enterprise-grade security and compliance to implement governance policies, asset control, and brand ownership.
"By adding brand affinity to generative AI, Typeface allows enterprises to harness their collective creative power for unique expression of their stories and imagination," said Typeface CEO and Founder Abhay Parasnis in a statement. "Now, any company can transform content into a value multiplier, connecting every department and empowering employees to achieve their creative and storytelling goals."
"We are already leveraging Typeface in our brand content development and are inspired by the endless creative possibilities it presents," Michele Floriani, chief marketing officer at Sequoia Benefits Group, an early user of the product, said in a statement. "From ideation to refinement to stress-testing headlines to creating beautiful imagery, Typeface is a powerful solution that will scale our content standards across our organization."