Fanplayr Launches Fanplayr 360 CDP
Fanplayr, a provider of behavioral personalization, artificial intelligence, and user privacy solutions, has inttroduced Fanplayr 360, a customer data platform for medium to large businesses to increase customer acquisition, lifetime value, and retention while also improving customer experience.
Fanplayr 360 is designed to collect all customer data from multiple sources into a unified view, empowering end-to-end personalized journeys based on real-time analytics and insights.
Fanplayr 360 enables businesses to use behavioral data for personalization of their messaging across multiple channels. It provides a 360-degree view of customers, breaks down data silo,s and transforms fragmented information into actionable data updated in real time. Its real-time analytics and insights allow for a deep understanding of customer behavior.
"With Fanplayr's extensive experience with on-site journey optimization, it was a natural extension to create a CDP that leveraged this expertise and extended it to all interactions a business has with its users," said Rajiv Sunkara, co-founder and chief technology officer of Fanplayr, in a statement.
"Fanplayr 360 will address a gap in the CDP landscape by providing a plug-and-play offering to the mid-market at an accessible price point," said Simon Yencken, CEO and co-founder of Fanplayr, in a statement. "Fanplayr360 helps medium- to large-sized businesses increase efficiency, improve customer engagement, and drive revenue growth across all channels, online, email, social and in-store."