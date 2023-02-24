Fanplayr Launches Fanplayr 360 CDP

Fanplayr, a provider of behavioral personalization, artificial intelligence, and user privacy solutions, has inttroduced Fanplayr 360, a customer data platform for medium to large businesses to increase customer acquisition, lifetime value, and retention while also improving customer experience.

Fanplayr 360 is designed to collect all customer data from multiple sources into a unified view, empowering end-to-end personalized journeys based on real-time analytics and insights.

Fanplayr 360 enables businesses to use behavioral data for personalization of their messaging across multiple channels. It provides a 360-degree view of customers, breaks down data silo,s and transforms fragmented information into actionable data updated in real time. Its real-time analytics and insights allow for a deep understanding of customer behavior.