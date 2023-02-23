Level AI Introduces AgentGPT
Level AI, a provider of conversation intelligence solutions for contact centers, today introduced AgentGPT, a generative artificial intelligence product for customer service teams.
Trained on customer conversational data, AgentGPT helps agents handle even the most complex questions, stepping in to answer what can't be found in the help section or other publicly available resources. It also generates answers in real time and provides a federated knowledge base.
AgentGPT builds on Level AI's conversational intelligence product suite for contact centers. It can fully understand the nuances of human language and customer intent to generate expert answers. AgentGPT also self-learns on all enterprise knowledge and continuously improves based on agent feedback.
"The best way to describe AgentGPT is like a highly trained version of ChatGPT for enterprise customer service," said Ashish Nagar, CEO and founder of Level AI, in a statement. "We've all seen the excitement around ChatGPT and how it can help give users a leg up in their day-to-day tasks, but OpenAI or Google do not work for the enterprise customer. By contrast, Level AI can bring the power of this transformative technology to every enterprise customer to assist massively overloaded customer service teams at a time when experience is critical to long-term success and ultimately revenue."