Level AI Introduces AgentGPT

Level AI, a provider of conversation intelligence solutions for contact centers, today introduced AgentGPT, a generative artificial intelligence product for customer service teams.

Trained on customer conversational data, AgentGPT helps agents handle even the most complex questions, stepping in to answer what can't be found in the help section or other publicly available resources. It also generates answers in real time and provides a federated knowledge base.

AgentGPT builds on Level AI's conversational intelligence product suite for contact centers. It can fully understand the nuances of human language and customer intent to generate expert answers. AgentGPT also self-learns on all enterprise knowledge and continuously improves based on agent feedback.