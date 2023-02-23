Boost.ai Partners with Lydonia

Boost.ai, a provider of cloud-based conversational artificial intelligence, is partnering with Lydonia Technologies, a provider of intelligent automation solutions.

Lydonia will now be able to offer customers a conversational AI chatbot and integrate the tech alongside employee-facing automation.

"Our customers have confidence in Lydonia's proven ability to deliver industry-leading automation solutions with demonstrable short-term ROI. Our partnership with boost.ai allows us to uplevel the customer and employee experience through the power of conversational AI coupled with intelligent automation," said Kevin Scannell, founder and CEO of Lydonia Technologies, in a statement. "We are excited to continue enabling our customers' superior business results through our partnership with boost.ai."

"In today's online world, customers are always looking for convenient and efficient ways to interact with brands. Lydonia has already mastered automation on the employee side, and we're excited to extend our technology so that the customers can experience that same level of convenience," said Jerry Haywood, CEO of Boost.ai, in a statement. "We're giving Lydonia the right tools, and they're using their expertise to create the ultimate employee and customer experience."