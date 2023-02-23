Waterfield Tech Acquires Dice Communications
Waterfield Tech, a customer engagement solutions provider, has acquired IT and telecommunications company Dice Communications, broadening its solution portfolio and value-added services for contact centers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Dice Communications offers a range of IT solutions, including networking, infrastructure, disaster recovery, and IT managed services.
"We are excited to continue our growth momentum into 2023 and welcome Dice Communications into the Waterfield Tech fold," said Steve Kezirian, CEO of Waterfield Tech, in a statement. "Dice's solutions combined with its deep telecommunications industry background are a perfect fit for our company and customers. With our continued expansion and the new services we're gaining through acquisitions, Waterfield Tech is perfectly positioned to provide the innovative contact center solutions our customers need to create the best customer experiences as well as drive efficiency and effectiveness for their organizations."
"The team at Dice Communications enthusiastically looks forward to becoming a part of Waterfield Tech," said Zach Dice, CEO of Dice Communications, in a statement. "The strong alignment of our company cultures and wealth of combined industry experience will undoubtedly lead to a successful collaboration for the business and greater value for our clients."