Sendinblue Integrates with WhatsApp
Sendinblue, providers of a digital marketing platform for small to mid-sized businesses, has integrated with the WhatsApp Business Platform to enable one-to-one or mass marketing messages.
With Sendinblue's integration, businesses can send one-to-one or mass marketing messages to their customers and prospects. By sending messaging campaigns through WhatsApp, users will have a character limit that's six times as much as SMS. Additionally, WhatsApp Campaigns can include content, such as video, images, and hyperlinks. Users will also be able to upload contacts in bulk, provide real-time customer support, and answer frequently asked questions with auto-responses. By the end of this quarter, users will also be able to send transactional messages and alerts and create multichannel automation workflows. Combined with Sendinblue Conversations, users can seamlessly manage all customer interactions in one platform
"We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers access to a messaging platform that will not only scale SMBs but also help them reach their customers where they're at, and that's on their mobile devices," said Steffen Schebesta, CEO of North America and vice president of corporate development at Sendinblue, in a statement. "We've heard directly from our customers in North America who have specifically requested this feature, and we're excited to provide a tool that's in high demand and one that will facilitate a better customer experience."