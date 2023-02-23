Sendinblue Integrates with WhatsApp

Sendinblue, providers of a digital marketing platform for small to mid-sized businesses, has integrated with the WhatsApp Business Platform to enable one-to-one or mass marketing messages.

With Sendinblue's integration, businesses can send one-to-one or mass marketing messages to their customers and prospects. By sending messaging campaigns through WhatsApp, users will have a character limit that's six times as much as SMS. Additionally, WhatsApp Campaigns can include content, such as video, images, and hyperlinks. Users will also be able to upload contacts in bulk, provide real-time customer support, and answer frequently asked questions with auto-responses. By the end of this quarter, users will also be able to send transactional messages and alerts and create multichannel automation workflows. Combined with Sendinblue Conversations, users can seamlessly manage all customer interactions in one platform