Intentsify Launches Next-Generation Precision Intent Intelligence
Intentsify, a provider of buyer intent data and intent activation solutions, today launched its next-generation precision intent. Using advanced natural language processing and activated via its Intelligence Activation Platform, Intentsify's precision intent generates signals using models calibrated precisely to customers' unique products and business offerings.
Intentsify's precision intent analyzes marketers' messaging, webpages, and online materials to select and weigh an unlimited number of topics, keywords, and products, thus identifying intent that is precisely aligned to marketers' go-to-market strategies.
"As GTM functions are being asked to do more with less, the need for precision intent data is paramount," said Marc Laplante, CEO of Intentsify, in a statement. "Our customers have told us we are three times better at locating where prospects are in their journey to buy their solutions. With this advanced level of intelligence, B2B organizations can deploy their time and resources where, when, and how they will have the greatest impact. We pride ourselves on being the only company currently offering this level of intent-fueled intelligence to customers at a time when it’s most needed."