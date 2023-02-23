Intentsify Launches Next-Generation Precision Intent Intelligence

Intentsify, a provider of buyer intent data and intent activation solutions, today launched its next-generation precision intent. Using advanced natural language processing and activated via its Intelligence Activation Platform, Intentsify's precision intent generates signals using models calibrated precisely to customers' unique products and business offerings.

Intentsify's precision intent analyzes marketers' messaging, webpages, and online materials to select and weigh an unlimited number of topics, keywords, and products, thus identifying intent that is precisely aligned to marketers' go-to-market strategies.