Wrike Joins The HubSpot App Marketplace

Wrike, a work management platform provider, is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace following a two-way sync between Wrike and HubSpot.

Through the integration, HubSpot tasks, deals, and tickets are synced with Wrike tasks in real time.

"We know from our research that employees waste 89 days per year on unproductive meetings, duplicate work, and information tracking between teams and departments," said Andrew Filev, founder and CEO of Wrike, in a statement. "This is a huge loss when you consider how small the window is to engage a potential customer. Our partnership with HubSpot delivers an invaluable level of visibility for teams that partner closely on the customer journey and have previously relied on fragmented workflows to communicate with customers. We are thrilled about the opportunity to join the HubSpot App Marketplace and offer our customers a robust CRM system all within the familiar framework Wrike users rely on."

This integration also streamlines communications around the following touchpoints:

Campaign Execution: Develop full-fledged campaigns in Wrike and push to HubSpot for execution.

Crisis Management & Agile Process Management: Assign and triage tasks and ensure message alignment across departments.

Deal Desk Management: Capture information like deal amount, close date, deal priority, and more, and ensure it's synced between Wrike and HubSpot.

Pipeline Reporting and Forecasting: Forecast, identify bottlenecks, manage resources, and leverage advanced reporting and business intelligence built into Wrike.

Post-Sales Implementation: Leverage Wrike Resource Management for capacity management and Wrike Blueprints to kick-start and execute implementation.