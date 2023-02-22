Hubilo Acquires fielddrive

Hubilo Technologies, an event technology company, has acquired fellow event technology company fielddrive. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The two companies combined really pools our products, expertise, and talent, ensuring that we can deliver digital, hybrid, and in-person events anywhere in the world. This acquisition cements Hubilo as the leading event tech player," said Vaibhav Jain, founder and CEO of Hubilo, in a statement. "fielddrive will run as an independent entity and will continue to be platform-agnostic. fielddrive's dedication to customers aligns with our customer-first approach, and our aim is to continue to meet and exceed our customers needs by providing technology that enables exceptional event experiences regardless of location, budget, or format."

"It is amazing to see the business further expand and build on its solid foundation. With additional resources we will be able to grow our solution set across more geographies with new market-leading features," said Danny Stevens, founder and CEO of fielddrive, in a statement. "The acquisition means that we can continue to innovate further in this space to provide our customers with unbeatable visitor experiences. We are all excited about the future with fieldddrive now as a part of Hubilo."