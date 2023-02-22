Versium Releases File Hasher to Ensure Privacy of First-Party Data for Advertisers

Versium, a data technology company, today released File Hasher, a free tool that hashes and saves first-party data to ensure privacy when working with third-party vendors.

Versium's File Hasher is a privacy-forward approach to working with customer data that optimizes for identity resolution, both outside and inside of data clean rooms.

Versium's File Hasher performs basic data hygiene and then hashes files. First-party data elements that require an additional layer of security, such as email addresses, names, phone numbers and more, are then hashed and can be shared without needing to go through a data clean room. File Hasher runs in a web browser like Chrome, Safari, Edge and Brave, 100 percent offline and without a network connection. As an added benefit, hashed files can also be used in data clean rooms for walled gardens like Google and Meta.

"The emergence of privacy regulations has led to increasing concerns about the security of transferring and sharing first-party data," said Kevin Marcus, chief technology officer of Versium, in a statement. "Versium's File Hasher easily standardizes and hashes a file on your computer and saves the output to be used by any number of third parties so PII never leaves the client. With this hashed data, advertisers can leverage audience matching with any number of vendors to understand how their campaigns are performing. When the vendor also uses File Hasher, the matching is consistent due to the standardization in cleansing, which better supports consistent matching from provider to provider."

Versium's suite of solutions powered by its identity resolution and insights engine is also compatible with the hashed output from File Hasher. Advertisers can leverage Versium REACH to match hashed fields other providers are unable to handle and match, such as address, phone numbe,r and more. File Hasher combined with Versium REACH is optimized for matching hashed data to create identity graph traversals.