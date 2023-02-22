Lusha Launches Warm Outbound Capabilities

Lusha, a B2B go-to-market intelligence platform provider, today launched Warm Outbound capabilities to help companies identify and reach millions of market-ready prospects directly.

"In a stable economy, outbound sales outreach is overlooked due to the incoming flow of prospects through marketing efforts. As markets change and budgets are cut, go-to-market teams have to be more proactive in their tactics, making outbound sales efforts a must," said Yoni Tserruya, co-founder and CEO of Lusha, in a statement. "Lusha's Warm Outbound capabilities pair our highly accurate prospect database with real-time buyer intent data to make outbound efforts more effective and efficient, enabling teams to target relevant prospects at precisely the right time."

Lusha helps companies identify their ideal customer profiles (ICPs) based on attributes such as industry, job title, and geographic location. Lusha's Warm Outbound capabilities and intent data adds "Likelihood to Buy" by measuring a collection of behavioral signals that can be used to determine the purchasing intent of in-market prospects. This actionable intent data is then combined with advanced ICP parameters and contact information in the Lusha platform, enabling sales teams to conduct warm outbound based on these signals.

Lusha's Warm Outbound suite also introduces the Job Change Filter to prioritize prospects based on recent job changes, and the Technology Filter, which provides data on the technology stacks prospects are employing,.

Lusha gathers its Warm Outbound signals from a variety of sources, including intent data provider Bombora, which monitors content consumption at a business level through an exclusive collection of the most highly trafficked premium business publishers, analysts, vendors, and content syndication providers.