PubNub Releases Events & Actions Feature
PubNub, providers of a platform for real-time interaction, today released Events & Actions, a feature that enables teams to extract value from the billions of events generated by users interacting in real time, including chat messages, location data, dispatch requests, user connects/disconnects, and even emoji reactions.
Events & Actions sifts through these events in real time and maps the relevant ones to business actions. PubNub's growing catalog of actions allows for these filtered events to be routed to third-party systems like AWS SQS and Kinesis, as well as external webhook services like customers' own servers.
"Real-time interactions produce many important events that our customers may want to route to third-party systems for further processing," said Phani Pandrangi, vice president of product at PubNub, in a statement. "With powerful filtering capabilities and easy configurability, Event & Actions allows our customers to integrate their PubNub implementations with a variety of systems."