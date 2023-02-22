PubNub Releases Events & Actions Feature

PubNub, providers of a platform for real-time interaction, today released Events & Actions, a feature that enables teams to extract value from the billions of events generated by users interacting in real time, including chat messages, location data, dispatch requests, user connects/disconnects, and even emoji reactions.

Events & Actions sifts through these events in real time and maps the relevant ones to business actions. PubNub's growing catalog of actions allows for these filtered events to be routed to third-party systems like AWS SQS and Kinesis, as well as external webhook services like customers' own servers.