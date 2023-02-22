WPP Partners with BigCommerce
WPP has partnered with BigCommerce, a ecommerce platform provider, to offer omnichannel solutions to help WPP clients drive growth and maximize sales across hundreds of advertising channels and marketplaces.
This partnership will give WPP priority access to new tools on both BigCommerce and data feed management platform Feedonomics, in addition to providing APIs and data sets that will enable WPP agencies to develop unique insights for clients across product, trend, and purchasing data.
As BigCommerce's inaugural data partner, WPP will receive priority access to alpha and beta products as well as platform integrations, including Amazon, Meta, Google and TikTok. WPP will also help shape product development and innovation at BigCommerce.
"With the rise of social commerce, direct-to-consumer purchases and acceleration of ecommerce, brands require omnichannel expertise that meets the needs of the modern consumer. WPP is a leader in commerce services, alongside our strength in strategy, media, creativity and integrated experience, and this partnership with BigCommerce reflects our commitment to continue to develop a unique commerce offering for our clients," Nilufar Fowler, executive vice president of strategic partnerships at WPP, said in a statement.
"Bringing WPP's global capabilities to our joint customers is of tremendous value. The combination of the BigCommerce platform and WPP is unlike anything we have previously done. We are already unlocking opportunities for joint customers worldwide to drive revenue and accelerate growth by bringing to market truly innovative solutions for omnichannel commerce. As BigCommerce continues to expand its global footprint and move upmarket, we remain focused on modernizing the commerce experience through our world class partner ecosystem to help brands grow and succeed," Marc Ostryniec, chief sales officer at BigCommerce, said in a statement.