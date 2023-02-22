WPP Partners with BigCommerce

WPP has partnered with BigCommerce, a ecommerce platform provider, to offer omnichannel solutions to help WPP clients drive growth and maximize sales across hundreds of advertising channels and marketplaces.

This partnership will give WPP priority access to new tools on both BigCommerce and data feed management platform Feedonomics, in addition to providing APIs and data sets that will enable WPP agencies to develop unique insights for clients across product, trend, and purchasing data.

As BigCommerce's inaugural data partner, WPP will receive priority access to alpha and beta products as well as platform integrations, including Amazon, Meta, Google and TikTok. WPP will also help shape product development and innovation at BigCommerce.