Basis Technologies Attains SOC 2 Compliance

Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, has attained SOC 2 compliance, demonstrating that it maintains a high level of customer information security through comprehensive methods and practices. SOC 2 is a voluntary auditing program designed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants to establish criteria for how organizations manage customer data.

"Basis Technologies recognizes the enormous responsibility we have in operating software that processes large volumes of customer data for marketing purposes. It is sensible for agencies and brands to demand from their partners the highest quality in information security practices," said Tyler Kelly, president of Basis Technologies, in a statement. "Having SOC 2 compliance illustrates that our company continually takes proactive actions to protect our clients' data."

The SOC 2 yearly audit determines if companies are protecting confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customers' data. It examines whether companies guard against external and internal attacks on information systems. The framework outlines the way to manage customer data based on the principles of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.