First Orion Expands Branded Calling Through Amazon Connect Integration

First Orion, a provider of branded communication solutions for businesses, has integrated with Amazon Connect, Amazon Web Services' omnichannel cloud contact center platform. Amazon Connect contact centers can now use First Orion's INFORM Paired branded calling and advanced brand spoof mitigation solution via the AWS Partner Network (APN) to increase engagement for their outbound phone calls.

"We're on a mission to increase accessibility to our branded calling and spoof mitigation solutions. CCaaS providers are a key target for us as the contact center industry continues to experience a major shift from legacy premises-based contact center solutions to cloud contact centers that are flexible and integrate easily," said Joe Stinziano, president and chief operating officer of First Orion, in a statement. "These integrations will allow more enterprises to deploy our industry-leading solutions that improve the customer experience and drastically reduce illegal call spoofing."

First Orions INFORM Paired empowers enterprises to create custom displays for outbound calling that feature their name and reason for calling on the recipien's device at the time of the call and in the native call log afterward.

First Orion completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review, whereby an AWS Partner Solutions architect reviews products and solutions against a specific set of requirements based on AWS Well-Architected Framework best practices. Passing an AWS FTR validates that First Orion’s branded calling and advanced brand spoof solutions meet AWS's standards for security, reliability, and operational excellence.