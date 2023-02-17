Calix Extends Support Cloud to Small Business Subscribers

Calix has expanded its Calix Support Cloud to help broadband service providers (BSPs) deliver exceptional experiences for small business subscribers. Now BSP support teams can leverage the same platform and management solution they use to serve their residential and community subscribers to service small businesses.

The new Calix SmartBiz managed service is purpose-built to enable BSPs to deliver productivity capabilities to small businesses.

Support Cloud enables customer service representatives (CSRs) to streamline processes and automate workflows for managed services.

The new features in Support Cloud enable BSP support teams to do the following:

Provide IT support. With Support Cloud, BSP support teams can directly manage and troubleshoot all aspects of the locally deployed SmartBizWorx productivity software. In Support Cloud, support teams can configure dedicated networks for the owner, point of sale (POS), staff, and customer and set up a customer portal. In the event of a fiber outage, CSRs can maximize network uptime and business continuity with cellular-based network resilience.

Empower small business owners with customization and network controls. The CommandWorx mobile app enables BSPs to empower their small business subscribers with control over their networks.

Leverage a single support system for new market segments. Support Cloud gives BSPs a single support system that can address the unique needs of subscribers across three market segments.