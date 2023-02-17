CommerceIQ Launches E-commerce Sales Management Pro
CommerceIQ, a provider of retail e-commerce management solutions, has launched Ecommerce Sales Management (ESM) Pro, an all-in-one solution for companies to plan, monitor, and execute on Amazon.
CommerceIQ's new solution now integrates new Market Share and Forecasting features with sales, supply chain, and content automation and helps companies consolidate their tech stacks for a single source of truth, along with artificial intelligence-powered automation to drive both cost and team efficiencies.
With CommerceIQ ESM Pro, companies can do the following:
- Report on performance across sales, operations, and media metrics;
- Manage profitability at a SKU level;
- Measure and grow market share;
- Automate the resolution of detail page issues;
- Automate quality content at scale;
- Automate PO error resolution;
- Reduce manual forecasting and S&OP efforts; and
- Monitor the competitive and category landscape.
"As the first company to develop REM automations, CommerceIQ has always been proud to push the envelope to solve our customers' evolving business issues," said Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ, in a statement. "Over the past few years, we have partnered with leading brands to spur explosive e-commerce growth. Today, with changing economic conditions, they trust CommerceIQ to help grow market share, drive profitable growth, and gain supply chain efficiencies. We are excited to launch the all-in-one solution for brands to manage every aspect of their retail e-commerce business with CommerceIQ ESM Pro."
Related Articles
CommerceIQ Integrates with Criteo
26 Aug 2021
CommerceIQ is expanding its omnichannel advertising reach with a Criteo integration.
CommerceIQ Integrates with Instacart Ads
07 Oct 2021
CommerceIQ's new integration lets companies tap into Instacart Ads opportunities.
CommerceIQ Acquires e.fundamentals
20 Jul 2022
CommerceIQ has expanded its intelligent automation with its e.fundamentals acquisition.