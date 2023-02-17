CommerceIQ Launches E-commerce Sales Management Pro

CommerceIQ, a provider of retail e-commerce management solutions, has launched Ecommerce Sales Management (ESM) Pro, an all-in-one solution for companies to plan, monitor, and execute on Amazon.

CommerceIQ's new solution now integrates new Market Share and Forecasting features with sales, supply chain, and content automation and helps companies consolidate their tech stacks for a single source of truth, along with artificial intelligence-powered automation to drive both cost and team efficiencies.

With CommerceIQ ESM Pro, companies can do the following:

Report on performance across sales, operations, and media metrics;

Manage profitability at a SKU level;

Measure and grow market share;

Automate the resolution of detail page issues;

Automate quality content at scale;

Automate PO error resolution;

Reduce manual forecasting and S&OP efforts; and

Monitor the competitive and category landscape.