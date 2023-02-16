ZoomInfo Adding GPT to Its GTM Platform

ZoomInfo, a provider of go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, is integrating GPT technology into its platform to help sales and marketing teams find and connect with ideal customers, cut prospecting time, and drive results.

The integration should allow users to tell the platform in a few sentences what they want and watch as it surfaces insights. Generative artificial intelligence, combined with ZoomInfo's data, will deliver real-time insights on who and when when to engage and what to say.

"The software world is abuzz over what the future of products like ChatGPT can bring, and we're thrilled to invent the future of go-to-market with generative AI," ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck said in a statement. "When this integration is complete, our customers will be able to use GPT to shorten cold emails, isolate a call to action from a sales call, and much more."

ZoomInfo also plans to use GPT to power advanced features, such as suggested contacts and automation across engagement channels.