Bloomreach Adds ChatGPT to Engagement Product
Bloomreach, provider of the Commerce Experience Cloud, has integrated ChatGPT into Bloomreach Engagement to help marketers generate content for email, SMS, in-app, and push notifications.
Bloomreach Engagement withg ChatGPT also supports A/B testing, allowing marketers to generate multiple variants of subject lines and then test their favorite suggestions. Personalization is also executed seamlessly through features that can input customers' first name, control for tone of voice, and streamline language translation.
"Bloomreach has always sought to perfect the balance between AI and user control, and the integration of ChatGPT in Bloomreach Engagement is yet another example of that," said Michal Novovesky, general manager and head of product for Bloomreach Engagement, in a statement. "Marketers create the strategy behind every campaign then use ChatGPT to build the content and scale even faster. Further powered by the data and insights of Bloomreach Engagement, those campaigns will become more personalized, more effective, and ultimately more impactful to the bottom line."