Bloomreach Adds ChatGPT to Engagement Product

Bloomreach, provider of the Commerce Experience Cloud, has integrated ChatGPT into Bloomreach Engagement to help marketers generate content for email, SMS, in-app, and push notifications.

Bloomreach Engagement withg ChatGPT also supports A/B testing, allowing marketers to generate multiple variants of subject lines and then test their favorite suggestions. Personalization is also executed seamlessly through features that can input customers' first name, control for tone of voice, and streamline language translation.