BigCommerce Partners with InfoTrax
BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, is partnering with InfoTrax Systems, a provider of commissions software and distributor tools for direct sales companies.
InfoTrax FlexCloud helps users track orders and referrals for sales representatives and customers. The company also offers shopping cart technology, but the new InfoTrax Powered by BigCommerce solution will give direct sellers access to more commerce capabilities, including the ability to launch omnichannel sales strategies using Feedonomics.
InfoTrax FlexCloud can also handle enterprise affiliate programs for e-commerce companies in any vertical, adding to the BigCommerce partner ecosystem.
"InfoTrax recognized BigCommerce as the perfect partner for this space due to its platform approach to e-commerce, ability to connect via the API library to the InfoTrax Commission Engine, and the partner ecosystem to provide our clients with a truly integrated class-leading e-commerce experience," said Sean Smith, CEO of InfoTrax, in a statement. "BigCommerce's partner ecosystem also gives our direct selling clients access to already integrated partners that they would otherwise have to custom build into their previous shopping system. This solves a real need in the industry by combining the best in e-commerce together with the known experts in direct selling commissions."
"Together, BigCommerce and InfoTrax provide the modern platform direct sellers need to take their ecommerce capabilities to the next level," said Sachin Wadhawan, vice president of tech partnerships at BigCommerce, in a statement. "Through this partnership, direct sellers now have access to world-class digital storefronts integrated with the specialized functionality needed for them to succeed and grow."