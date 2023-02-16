BigCommerce Partners with InfoTrax

BigCommerce, an e-commerce platform provider, is partnering with InfoTrax Systems, a provider of commissions software and distributor tools for direct sales companies.

InfoTrax FlexCloud helps users track orders and referrals for sales representatives and customers. The company also offers shopping cart technology, but the new InfoTrax Powered by BigCommerce solution will give direct sellers access to more commerce capabilities, including the ability to launch omnichannel sales strategies using Feedonomics.

InfoTrax FlexCloud can also handle enterprise affiliate programs for e-commerce companies in any vertical, adding to the BigCommerce partner ecosystem.