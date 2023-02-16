Yext Launches Yext Chat

Yext has launched Yext Chat to help companies create conversational experiences with artificial intelligence. The product is currently in beta, with public release expected later this year.

Yext Chat leverages multiple large language models (LLMs), including OpenAI's GPT-3, the Yext Knowledge Graph, and other proprietary technology to deliver a natural language chat experience. Yext Chat generates answers with content stored in the Knowledge Graph, a headless content management system (CMS) that uses entity relationships to optimize content for voice search, chatbots, and other sophisticated AI. With Search Term Clustering and other analytics, Yext customers can identify and fill content gaps by adding new content to the Knowledge Graph, creating a flywheel where organizations can continually improve their answers and refine Yext Chat experiences based on the questions being asked.