Yext Launches Yext Chat
Yext has launched Yext Chat to help companies create conversational experiences with artificial intelligence. The product is currently in beta, with public release expected later this year.
Yext Chat leverages multiple large language models (LLMs), including OpenAI's GPT-3, the Yext Knowledge Graph, and other proprietary technology to deliver a natural language chat experience. Yext Chat generates answers with content stored in the Knowledge Graph, a headless content management system (CMS) that uses entity relationships to optimize content for voice search, chatbots, and other sophisticated AI. With Search Term Clustering and other analytics, Yext customers can identify and fill content gaps by adding new content to the Knowledge Graph, creating a flywheel where organizations can continually improve their answers and refine Yext Chat experiences based on the questions being asked.
"We believe it's critical that every organization start to understand what AI can do for them. Yext is here to help," said Marc Ferrentino, president and chief operating officer of Yext, in a statement. "Yext Chat is a transformative product that will provide every business with world-class conversational experiences that are safe, reliable, and easy to manage. Combining large language models with our Knowledge Graph unlocks a tremendous amount of potential and opportunity for our customers. Recent innovations brought conversational AI to consumers. Yext is bringing conversational AI to the enterprise."
"We've very intentionally built our platform to be model-agnostic. Different models are well-suited to different tasks, and it's important that organizations maintain the flexibility to leverage the best possible model for their desired use case," said Max Shaw, senior vice president of product management at Yext, in a statement. "With Yext, any business can immediately hit the ground running with out-of-the-box AI in Yext Chat, Yext Search, and various other aspects of our platform. We will continue to innovate on our products as new and better language models emerge, but the Knowledge Graph will always give customers the freedom to use their content with any model they want, in any way they want, regardless of what lies ahead."