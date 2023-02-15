Yellow.ai Launches Dynamic Conversation Designer

Yellow.ai, a conversational artificial intelligence platform provider, today launched Dynamic Conversation Designer for creating chat and voice conversational workflows with generative AI.

Yellow.ai's Dynamic Conversation Designer, integrated within the company's platform, simplifies the design process with unique features like rich message content integration, voice effects control, sharing of designs, and instant previews of final conversations without switching workflows.

"Conversational flows that lack design thinking can frustrate customers, diminish expected ROI, and potentially damage the brand. Delivering increased productivity, our Dynamic Conversation Designer is directly in line with our vision of empowering businesses to deliver the most impactful interactions at scale and speed. Leveraging it, we were recently able to deliver a full-fledged chatbot implementation in two hours, a significant improvement from the previous requirement of at least two days for design and development in silos," Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, said in a statement. "Also, by integrating generative AI with Yellow.ai's proprietary insights engine and conversation designer, we aim to produce improved business results, including increased deflection rates, improved conversion rates, a highly personalized customer experience, and faster resolution times."