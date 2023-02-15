Aniview and Evrideo Partner

Aniview, a provider of video advertising technology and monetization, is partnering with Evrideo, a cloud-based automated distribution provider for the connected TV advertising market.

The combined capabilities of Aniview and Evrideo will enable content creators to launch and monetize streaming channels. The partnership brings together Evrideo's playout and distribution capabilities, leveraging technology that manages multiple channels and is designed to work with all video formats, with Aniview’s dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technology and Video Ad Server and Monetization Marketplace. Under the terms of the agreement, Aniview will have exclusive rights to monetize Evrideo-powered CTV channels.