Aniview and Evrideo Partner
Aniview, a provider of video advertising technology and monetization, is partnering with Evrideo, a cloud-based automated distribution provider for the connected TV advertising market.
The combined capabilities of Aniview and Evrideo will enable content creators to launch and monetize streaming channels. The partnership brings together Evrideo's playout and distribution capabilities, leveraging technology that manages multiple channels and is designed to work with all video formats, with Aniview’s dynamic ad insertion (DAI) technology and Video Ad Server and Monetization Marketplace. Under the terms of the agreement, Aniview will have exclusive rights to monetize Evrideo-powered CTV channels.
"Our vision has always been to deliver the foremost monetization capabilities to our customers across the globe," said Alon Carmel, CEO of Aniview, in a statement. "Evrideo's expertise in playout technology will help us expand our offerings beyond monetization and enable Aniview to provide a unified solution that focuses on broadcast-grade channel creation, content distribution, as well as CTV advertising. The partnership is a natural progression in Aniview's journey from being a leading authority in monetization to a one-stop solution in the CTV space."
"We will bring the combination of the best monetization technology and high-quality cloud playout solution to publishers all over the world, across all devices and platforms," said Avi Zenou, CEO and co-founder of Evrideo, in a statement. "Through Aniview's solution, we are able to bring our ground-breaking technology to publishers, providing flexibility and cost-effectiveness to customers in how they launch and deliver FAST channels."